2 Separate Accidents At Suhum

Two separate accidents occurred on the Suhum Interchange section of the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region, Monday afternoon.

The first crash involved a DAF Trailer with registration number, AE 1526-12, heading towards Accra from Kumasi.

The driver of the trailer which was loaded with two containers of plywood was alleged to have lost control of his steering wheel, veered off the road, and hit part of the barricade of the overpass.

The driver, who sustained injuries was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital and is responding to treatment.

The second accident involved a school bus and a taxi, which happened on the opposite side of the same road.

The two drivers are also receiving treatment at the same Hospital.

The Suhum MTTD at the time of filing this story was at the scene towing the mangled vehicles and the Trailer.

BY Daniel Bampoe