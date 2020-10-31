Thieves Raid Len Clay… Grab $172k Equipment

Thieves have raided the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi and made away with lighting equipment worth around USD$172,000.

The Police in Obuasi have commenced investigations into a case of cable theft which has been reported to them by Ashgold SC.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Limited has been called in to assess the damage caused.

No arrests have been made at the moment as the search for the thieves continues.

The thieves cut the cables meant to be used for electrical works on the flood light and other essential cables at the Len Clay stadium.

Ashgold SC will host Karela United FC at the same venue in the opening day of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on November 15.

Ghanasoccernet