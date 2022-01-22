‘Things We Do For Love’ Actress Dies

Marlene, a popular actress from the 2000s defunct TV series, Things We Do For Love is dead.

The sad incident was confirmed on Friday by fellow actor, Adjetey Anang who described her as a gentle soul who had lived for Christ.

“In the year 2000 u joined the #thingswedoforlove family, u brought with u such youthful exuberance making your character as “Lois” a memorable one.

MarleEntertainment ne, we part ways with u too soon! We thank God for your life and example, growing into a young lady with a passion to live for Christ. My deepest condolences to your family. The Lord will watch over them. RIP,” he wrote on Instagram.

Marlene was one of the most loved teen characters in the rested series. She played the role of Lois who was known for her American accent. She wasn’t an easy-going character in the series and was all remembered for how she never held back and carried her role. Details about the cause of her death are still unknown.