Fuel Tanker Explosion Destorys Properties In Kumasi

About 15 wooden structures accommodating squatters have been razed down following a fuel tanker explosion at Kaase in Kumasi Friday.

Reports say the tanker driver was syphoning fuel through a tricycle loaded with gallons when the explosion occurred.

The tricycle reportedly caught fire sparking the inferno.

The timely intervention of fire fighters stopped the speeding fire from consuming other properties.

“A few people are believed to have sustained some injuries. Thankfully, no persons have been reported dead. The tanker driver and the tricycle rider involved have escaped the scene. The police are at the scene to manage the situation,” a police statement said.

The development comes on the back of the explosion at Bogoso in the Western region which has claimed several lives and destroyed properties in its wake.