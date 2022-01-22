NYA To Recruits 100,000 Volunteers

National Youth Authority (NYA) is to recruit 100,000 young Ghanaians as volunteers to formalize the activities of youth volunteer groups in the country.

The programe is aimed at making the youth acquire skills and experience that come with it.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NYA, Pius Enam Hadzide made this known when he led a delegation of NYA management to Manhyia Palace to pay a courtesy call on His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene to request his guidance and support and to humbly invite him to host the launch of the National Youth Volunteers Programme (NYVP).

“NYVP seeks to mobilise a vibrant volunteering culture in the country by engaging 100,000 young Ghanaians in volunteering roles across various sectors in the short to medium term,” he said at the Palace.

For his part, the Asantehene commended the initiative and pledged his support towards the actualisation of the NYVP.

NYVP is expected to help the youth build their capacities through volunteering in social work to enable them build career opportunities and curriculum vitae as well as give them competitive advantage in the world of work.

By Vincent Kubi