Three Arrested Over Takoradi Kidnapping Case

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the pregnant woman in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The alleged victim Josephine Panyin Mensah, was found on Tuesday after several days of going missing.

The Police in a statement sighted by DGN Online said the suspects are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The statement signed by Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori explained that investigations also suggest that the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.

According to the Police, its preliminary investigations on the ‘missing’ Takoradi pregnant woman’s case indicate that she was never pregnant within the period under review, following medical examination by medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital.

The statement said it relied heavily on medical experts to arrive at that conclusion, adding that the victim who is now a suspect, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment.

But the medical records at the facility suggest that she visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October 2020.

The Police explained that they had information that the victim on 21st September 2021 at about 0930 hours when she reappeared, was immediately sent to the Axim Government Hospital for medical attention.

“We also informed the family in line with our procedures.

Since her disappearance, over 40 Police officers were specifically assigned to track the whereabouts of the victim, and the family was given regular updates on Police operations regarding this issue”.

“These Police operations with the associated investigations were carried out on a 24-hour basis and we want to commend the officers who have been working on the case for the commitment, including the sleepless nights they endured’.

The statement said ” More worrying is the fact that for several years, the Regional Command has recorded several false kidnapping cases where people conspire to create “self- kidnapping” incidents to make money out of ransoms”.

It added that an A team with support from the National Headquarters has been put together to quell this emerging crime in the Western Region”.

