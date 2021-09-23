Axim, European Hospitals Expose T’di ‘Pregnant’ Woman

The Ghana Police Service says its preliminary investigations on the ‘missing’ Takoradi pregnant woman’s case indicate that she was never pregnant within the period under review, following medical examinations by medical doctors at the Axim Government and Takoradi European Hospitals.

According to the police, it relied heavily on medical experts to arrive at that conclusion.

The police say the victim, Josephine Panyin Mensah, who is now a suspect, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment, but medical records at the facility suggest that she visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year.

The Police in a statement signed by Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Samuel Kwesi Ofori said investigations also suggest the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.

“Three people have been arrested for further questioning on possible conspiracy charges. Police will like to inform the public that adequate measures are in place to ensure she is safe as investigations continue,” it added.

