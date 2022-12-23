Three Restaurants Caught In VAT Default

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) task force has invited management of three restaurants in Accra to assist with investigations for VAT default.

The three, Mangos restaurant at East Legon, Sizzle Events Bar and Grill at Ringway Estates and the Hangout located at Spintex are currently not paying VAT even though they registered and are required to do so.

They were to appear at the GRA head office on December 22, 2022 for further investigations to enable the CIDs and the Authority’s legal team to proceed with the case.

Head of GRA Enforcement-Accra Central Unit, Joseph Annan said, “This act is an infraction of the law as section 58 of the VAT Act makes it an offence for non-issuance of the invoice”.

Mr. Annan said the records of the three companies would be examined with a preemptive assessment with an associated cost.

Earlier this week, some nine retail shops operating in the Achimota Mall were apprehended by the GRA for non-registration and non-issuance of VAT receipts to customers.

The nine shops, Ara Outdoor Playground, Nady’s Collection, Body Basics, The Hair Village, MV, Life Healthcare Company, Bijou Jewelry, First Choice Hair & Beauty Salon and GamelClodin are believed to be part of the several shops that are not registered nor issuing VAT receipts in the Achimota Mall Retail Centre.

Mr. Annan, who led an enforcement team to the Mall on December 20, 2022, said the Authority is aware that a chunk of the shops in the Achimota Mall are not honouring their tax obligations.

“These are the initial nine shops. A lot more of them are hiding in there and are not doing the right thing.

We spoke to some of the staff, and there were no indication that they pay their VAT. However, some are paying and doing the right thing but those are few” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri