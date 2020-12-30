Thrills At Stonebwoy, Davido ‘Activate Party’

Celebrated dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy and Nigerian afro-pop act Davido, hosted musical jam dubbed “Activate Party” on Monday, December 28, 2020, to entertain their fans at the Sandbox Beach in Accra.

The much-hyped event attracted a large number of music fans, friends of the two artistes, radio and television personalities as well as celebrities, including Stephen Appiah, Efya, Moesha Budong, Asamoah Gyan, Jacob Caesar, Emmanuel Adebayor and a host of others.

The well-attended party witnessed energetic live performances from Stonebwoy and Davido.

They performed their various hit songs, without breaking to entertain fans who attended the party.

Stonebwoy set the ball rolling doing what he does best with his Band and entertaining his fans who couldn’t help but sing and dance along.

Stonebwoy, who displayed an abundance of energy during his stage performance, sang some of his danceable hit songs which sent fans going crazy and craving for more.

During his stage performance, Stonebwoy grabbed female afro-pop singer Efya by the waist and grind her after he saw her twerking to the song dubbed “Mightylele”.

Efya, who was enjoying her time at the party, bent down with her backside hanging in the air whiles Stonebwoy was also seriously grinding it. They were fantastic.

The performances of Davido also attracted the required attention, as several fans waved their hands to show appreciation to his stage performance.

It was exciting to see the crowd’s reaction when Davido unleashed some of his popular hit songs.

He also gave music fans what they expected from him.

By George Clifford Owusu