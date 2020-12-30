Huawei Cautions Customers

Chinese telecom giant, Huawei, has cautioned its customers against falling victim to a fraudulent “Huawei New Year Gift” Campaign.

The dubious promo has been widely shared across social media especially WhatsApp and Facebook.

But in an official statement, Huawei said “It has come to our attention that a malicious link, “Huawei New Year Gift”, is currently being spread.”

“This link is not affiliated with Huawei. Please do not click on or forward the link. All of Huawei’s marketing activities are publicized on its official website or official social media accounts. Consumers are advised not to open messages or links of unknown origins, so as to avoid exposing themselves to malicious actors,” it added.

By Melvin Tarlue