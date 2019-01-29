Thrills @ ‘Joy FM Open Mic’

eShun

The Joy FM ‘Open Mic’ came off at the +233 Bar & Grill in Accra last Friday.

The event which was graced by hundreds of music and comedy fans was hosted by Ghana’s favourite and number one disc jockey, DJ Black.

Organised annually, the show serves as a platform for upcoming artistes and comedians to exhibit their talents.

It witnessed historic performances from artistes such as Six Strings, AJ Nelson, Lamisi, Kwesi Klutse, Rhymme Sonny, OB Amponsah, Lexi The Comic, Chief Moomen, Nana Asaase, C-Burn, among others.

Afro-pop and highlife artistes such as eShun and Cina Soul who also performed at the event electrified the venue with their various stage performances.

eShun began her performance with ‘Medofo Pa’ by Kojo Antwi and followed it with her own songs like ‘I Want’, ‘Someone Loves Me’ and others.

The performances from Cina Soul, C-Burn, Z-Afuaa and others acts also attracted the required attention, as a number of fans waved their hands to show appreciation to their stage performances.

Billed to be quarterly event, the night also witnessed spoken word and comedy performances from several established and amateur performers.

There were surprise performances from Uncle Ebo Whyte, CEO of Roverman Productions, Andrew Tandoh-Adote and Nathaniel Attoh of Joy Sports.