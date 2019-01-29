Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder

C.K. Akonnor

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko is currently in the player market searching for a holding midfielder to poach.

The Head Trainer of Kotoko, C.K. Akonnor, who gave the hint, said “I want a holding quality midfielder.”

According to him, even though Kotoko need some adjustments, buying a holding midfielder remains very essential.

Coach Akonnor did not mention the name of any particular holding midfielder that Kotoko is planning to purchase.

He, however, assured that Kotoko is doing everything possible to beef up their squad with decent signings.

The Kotoko trainer stated emphatically that no player will walk into Kotoko and command a first team position.

“Any new player that we will purchase will have to fight for a position in the first team”, said the Kotoko coach.

Coach Akonnor also denied that management is forcing him to beef up his team, saying “it is my own idea.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi