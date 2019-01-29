We Will Conquer Africa …Prof. Kwame Kyei

Professor Kwame Kyei

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko Boss, Professor Kwame Kyei, has boldly predicted an Africa success for his club this year.

Kotoko has done a yeoman’s job by making it into the group stage of the lucrative Africa Confederation Cup tournament.

Sounding confident, Dr. Kyei, who is Kotoko’s bankroller, has predicted good tidings for the club this year.

According to him, Kotoko would advance past the group stage and win the Africa trophy this year to appease their fans.

Professor Kyei, who was speaking on radio, openly lamented over Kotoko’s inability to win Africa trophy for a long time.

According to him, he is determined to lead Kotoko to break their trophy drought on the continent, which is over three decades.

“It has always been my wish to lead Kotoko to become Africa champions once again and I know that the time is now.

“We have God on our side and I know for sure that this year, the Africa Confederation Cup will be in Ghana,” he predicted.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi