‘We Played Better Than Hearts’

Isaac Tetteh, Founder of Uncle T United

Head coach of Uncle T United FC, Dauda Lutturodt, says his side were tactically superior to Hearts of Oak in their last Sunday’s friendly.

Notwithstanding losing 0-1 to the Phobians, coach Lutterodt said in an interview that the result was not a true reflection of the game.

Hearts benefited from a defensive error when the game had barely developed, and to the Uncle T FC trainer, that had a telling effect on their game plan.

He mentioned that the defender’s failure to make a first time clearance in the box accounted for the only goal of the game.

He said after the game “We played far better than Hearts despite losing. If I should strike a percentage, I will score it 80-20 in our favour.

“You can’t control such balls in the box; the best option is first time clearance. We have played Hearts a couple of times, so l won’t say they were jittery, we just failed to utilize our chances.”

The Division One campaigners, until the break of the league due to the Tiger Eye PI documentary on football, were in great shape in Zone III

Last Sunday’s game was one of the series of games lined up to keep the team on their toes.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum