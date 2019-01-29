NSA Unveils Fresh Vehicles

NSA boss (3rd L) with other dignitaries at the unveiling ceremony. INSET: The vehicles

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has outdoored two brand new vehicles received from the Youth and Sports Ministry.

The vehicles are two Toyota Hillux pick-ups which are to facilitate transport activities of the Authority.

Director General of NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi, who inspected the vehicles at a short ceremony in Accra yesterday, said the cars will help solve the dire transport situation confronting the Authority.

He said “We have only 23 functioning vehicles and two pickups running across the entire country .

“The two cars have come at the opportune time to augment the current situation.”

He expressed thanks to the Ministry for the gesture.

The NSA boss mentioned that the focus was to get vehicles for all NSA regional offices as all the 10 offices across the country lacked cars for their operations.

He revealed that they were likely to receive additional vehicles from MoYs before the end of the year.

He appealed to corporate bodies and private individuals to support the NSA acquire additional vehicles to ensure smooth operation of the Authority across the country.