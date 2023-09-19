Thugs Attack Voter Registration Centre At Achimota

Some thugs in masks on Sunday morning reportedly stormed the Okaikoi North District office of the Electoral Commission in Achimota attacking some residents of the area who were waiting to register for their Voter ID Cards.

The thugs in a Rambo style disrupted the queue, causing injuries to some individuals, and then fled the scene without any reasons for being there.

In the cause of the attacks, a lactating mother was hit with a stick.

The thugs also stole money, mobile phones, and other belongings from the people waiting to register.

In a quick response, the Police when informed about the incident reportedly stormed the area, and upon intelligence gathered managed to grab two of the suspected thugs, who are currently in custody assisting in an investigation.

However, the Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North, Theresa Awuni, reacting to the incident on her Facebook page expressed worry about the incident.

She noted, “We come in peace, but I am sending a warning to all the elephant members [referring to NPP] in Okaikoi North that they should not start what they cannot finish”.

She further claimed “This dawn, my boys were attacked by known NPP thugs, masked up, seized their money, phones, and other items as they queued up at the registration centre.

“Unfortunately for them, two were arrested. I patiently await the outcome of this arrest because that will determine our next line of action. Mind you, we are very prepared for Anything,” she added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe