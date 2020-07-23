Tic Raises Funds To Support Rape Victims

Tic

Multiple award winner and Ghanaian music powerhouse, Tic, known privately as Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, is calling on the general public to support him raise funds for rape victims in Ghana

According to Tic, he was told in a dream to raise funds to support needy rape victims to put a smile on their faces.

The rapper has since embarked on mobilizing funds for a worthy course by asking the general public to donate GH¢2 or more.

Sharing his dream, he revealed that “it sounds weird, but seriously for the first time I want to share this with you. I had a dream and the message was to ask you to donate GH¢2, and after adding mine, I am to donate the money to rape victims. Donate to help a life and have yours impacted positively.”

Against this background, he quickly obeyed the message in the dream and started mobilizing funds, by asking people to donate to MTN MOMO number 024 437 2322 to help touch lives positively, with a hashtag, #StopRapeNow.

He said to dispel the notion of any scam—he used his personal number for easy interaction with potential contributors.

TiC began his music career in 1997 with a group called Natty Strangers along with his best friend Bessem Bikhazi (famously known as Cold Sweat).

He released his first solo album titled Philomena in 1999 which spawned several hits. TiC reached a wider audience when he was featured on Azigiza’s song Woye Bia, which was a hit in Ghana. Collaborations with Slim Buster and Daasebre Gyamenah followed.

Menka Bio (Shordy), a single from TiC’s third album, Masem, topped the Ghana music chart for 22 consecutive weeks in 2002-2003, which was a record at the time.

The launch of his fourth album, Wope, was one of the largest ever in Ghana.

Wope featured several major international stars, including Freddy Meiway from Côte d’Ivoire and Tony Tetuila of Nigeria on Fefe n’efe, which sampled Fela Kuti.

His fifth album, Accra Connection, featured collaborations with Sway DaSafo, Rhian Benson, D’Banj and JJC in 2018.

Early this year TiC dropped a new single named Kwani Kwani (Part 2) featuring a Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene.

TiC has performed internationally, alongside artistes such as 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Kanda Bongo Man and Buju Banton.