Pzeefire Releases Sufer Sufer Song This Friday

Pzeefire

Talented Ghana-based Nigerian performing artiste, composer and producer, David Ayuba, aka Pzeefire, is set to release his latest single titled Suffer Suffer this Friday.

The song, which has been described as world music, is afro-jazz fused with afro-pop rhythms and beats.

Produced by Abe Music for Speech Production, the song would be available on all digital stores such as iTunes, Amazon, Boomplay and Spotify among others soon after its release.

This song, according to the artiste, is expected to make the listener soberly reflect as an African.

Credited with a number of hit songs, the artiste has prominently staged performances for a number of corporate events in the country and international as well.

The song talks about how Africa has suffered and continues to suffer all because of the failure of politicians to manage our resources very well.

He originally composed this song and performed it at the recent “Together as WAN” virtual concert to fight against Covid-19, which saw him perform among other African giants like Salif Keita, Angelique Kidjoe, Freddie Meiway and Ghana’s own Kojo Antwi and Rex Omar.

Just like his mentor, Kwame Nkrumah, he believes strongly that the independence of individual African countries is meaningless until the total liberalization of the entire continent is unified.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Pzeefire said the song was being released due to the request from his fans to put it on record after his live performance.

He confirmed reports that he was working with some known faces in the industry but wanted to keep the names secret for now.

However, has expressed optimism that his new single will attract massive attention from Africans across the world.

Pzeefire is sure to make a mark on the entertainment scene and looks forward to years ahead that will see him representing Africa worldwide with his music.

Currently he is working tirelessly on another single and an upcoming album to be released later in the year.

Pzeefire is a graduate of Central University whose life is music and now officially signed to the Label Speech Production. He combines different genres of music with an authentic African vibe to produce unique afro fusion sound.

With the world market as his scope, he spent the year 2018 growing himself professionally as a musician and releasing singles like Duro and Good Times etc.

In 2019, he joined Label Speech Production to release Flashy Lights, I Got You and Ten Stacks, and finally, his debut EP titled Hustle & Heart, which went to the number spot on the iTunes alternative music chart.

By George Clifford Owusu