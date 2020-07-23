‘Let’s Support GFA New Season Date’

Isaac Tetteh

President of Uncle T United FC, Isaac Tetteh, nicknamed TT Brothers, has called on stakeholders in football to respect GFA’s decision to start the league in October.

The former Hearts of Oak board member stated the announcement of a tentative date (October) by the FA is refreshing—and he is appealing to ‘football people’ to rally behind the call.

But he has cautioned the country’s football governing body (GFA) to put in place measures that will ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

He bemoaned the absence of the domestic league due to the coronavirus pandemic, which he said has had a telling effect on clubs in the country.

To him, playing in empty stadiums is another challenge to deal with but maintained that it is better playing without the fans than the players going rusty.

And in dealing with the ‘no fans’ challenge, the TT Brothers Limited boss has suggested to the FA to resort to a more pragmatic approach to source for funding to run the league as done in the foreign leagues.

“It is refreshing to note that the new season would start in October. I welcome it although it will have some teething problems due to the current pandemic,” he told Metro TV.

He added, “But hey! If it has been possible elsewhere, why not? We can do it here as well. We have to think outside the box to see how to generate funds to keep the league running.

“We can’t fold our arms forever, and like the biblical saying, if you observe the wind, you won’t sow; that is to say if the virus has come to stay with us, does it mean we should stay home forever? Certainly no. Let’s rally behind the FA by respecting the decision. Let’s support the decision.

“If we are starting in October as being announced, then we should try and observe all the COVID-19 protocols, we should not joke with the virus.”

Uncle T United, a Division One side, were doing extremely well in last two season’s competition until the Tiger Eye documentary which cited some football administrators as allegedly corrupt led to the truncation of the league.

Meanwhile, TT Brothers has described the cessation of the 2020/21 league as strange.

