David Villa Accused Of Sexual Assault

Former Spain and Barcelona star David Villa has been accused of sexual assault during his time at New York City FC.

Villa is alleged to have inappropriately touched an intern, who included the accusation in a series of tweets about her time working for the club.

Going by the name Skyler B on Twitter, she wrote, “The harassment I went through at NYCFC was so bad that now the idea of professional sports terrifies me.

“I thought I was getting the opportunity of a life time when I got that internship.

“What I got was David Villa touching me every f****** day and my bosses thinking it was great comedic material. Women brave enough to tell their stories this loudly are my heroes. Someday.”

She continued, “I still find it hilarious that I was constantly told I had a terrible attitude at that job like I wasn’t showing up everyday knowing I was gonna be groped or mocked or two hand shoved in the back. Of f****** course I had a bad attitude!!”

Neither Villa nor NYCFC has responded to the allegations yet.