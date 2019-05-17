TiC Signs Distribution Deal With Mdundo Music

TiC

Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, known in the showbiz scene as TiC, has signed a music distribution deal with Mdundo Music in Kenya to market and distribute his musical works on the global market.

The dealwill ensure that all music of TiC and that of TNR Record label artistes are made available on Mdundo Music label in Kenya for the people of East Africa.

TiC has been working on a couple of music projects behind the scenes, and this happens to be his first major distribution deal in 2019.

Mdundo is a music distribution service that was launched in 2013 with the aim of providing music lovers with easily accessible and affordable music.

The service, which serves customers from the East Africa region, has a catalogue of over 40,000 songs from African musicians.

Currently working with a number of talented African artistes, Mdundo Music has been involved in the development of African music and artiste management over the years.