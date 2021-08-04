Tiens Group Hosts Belt & Road Health Industry Development Forum

The Tiens Group in Wuqing District, Tianjin, China, on August 3, 2021, organised the Belt and Road Health Industry Development Summit Forum.

Consisting of three main sessions namely International Health Management, Global Supply Chain Layout and also New Economy, New Media, New Marketing, the forum’s activities combined with the Tiens Group’s ‘One Body, Multiple Wings’ Innovative and Business Model exploration practice which results in a unique business realm.

Through keynote speeches, VIP presentation and other activities, the forum builds a multi-level and multi-dimensional platform in international health industry for idea exchange and interaction.

Zhou Bangyong, vice chairman of the China Health Care Association, spoke on International Health Development during the session on International Health Management while Professor He Mingke, vice president and doctoral supervisor of Beijing Institute of Materials, also shared relevant content on the key project of the National Social Science Funding Project of the Global Supply Chain Restructuring and the Countermeasures Research in China. This was during the Global Supply Chain Layout session which covered the launch of the overseas warehouse of Tiens branch offices in Russia, Czech Republic and Nigeria.

Professor Zhang Lei, a doctoral tutor at the Communication University of China, also spoke on ‘New Infrastructure for Local Economic Ecology’ during the ‘New Economy, New Media, New Marketing’ session.

As the organiser of the forum, the Tiens Group has deeply cultivated the grand health field for 26 years. The group has established branches in 110 countries around the world, with its business covering 224 countries and regions. It has more than 47 million stable household consumer groups in the world.

Li Jinyuan, Chairman of Tiens Group, in a comment said as a leader in the grand health industry, Tiens faced a new economic situation comprising current global society, rapid changes in popular lifestyles and consumption patterns.

He said from a global perspective, Tiens actively adapted to the global economic transformation and upgrading adding that the group was decisively developing its third venture, practising its global business model of the ‘One Body with Multiple Wings’ Initiative.

He explained that the theory of the ‘One Body Multiple Wings’ was based on the genes of Tiens’ traditional industry.

Through “Internet+”Ideology, the group develops its cross-border e-commerce, big health industry, and international tourism and global experience center. It realises global resources interconnection.

Currently relying on the original market, operations, products, payment and supply chain resources and other advantages, Tiens has built a new e-commerce platform for JTMM global cross-border social members to buy globally, sell globally and replace resource with each other in the world.

With a brand-new mechanism model and technical system, the platform has now landed in Europe, Eurasia, Asia-Pacific, Africa, America, and the Middle East, and has achieved coverage in 224 countries and regions around the world. With the help of JTMM’s unique global cross-border e-commerce platform + 5G community fission + KOL/Celebrity online live broadcast + global social media integration model, and by Tiens Internet celebrity live broadcast business incubation base, Tiens Group is committed to creating an online celebrity economic ecosystem that integrates talent incubation, talent training, online celebrity competitions, live broadcast and shopping.

Tiens is devoted to creating China’s first full-industry chain internet content ecological complex.

In 2021, Tiens has fully launched its strategy in experience shops and shop-enroll-shop upgrading to accelerate the promotion of SPA KARE Project.

The new launch aims at achieving global coverage of comprehensive health and wellness experience stores and flagship stores. The experience store project is devoting to help people pursuing a refined life, with its projects covering weight loss and body shaping, comprehensive skin management, eugenics, physiotherapy and maintenance, four common chronic diseases, dampness coldness in the body, health spine and bones, immunity improvement and vision care, etc.

From the experience effects of using the equipment to subsequent standardised, customer-oriented and professional services, and health management of SPA KARE app, the experience store project forms a full-chain, all-round, and full-process expansion closed loop, achieving high customer conversion rates and continuous product consumption. It will realize the referral of members joining and operators enrolling afterwards, which will surely achieve a new business model of distributing and serving products with network, network supporting shop operation, shop operation expanding network and network boosting product distribution and service, and create the core competitiveness that belongs to Tiens’ unique charm.

Tiens Group’s 26 years of accumulation has laid a solid foundation in all links of the global trade industry chain including the sharing of global supply chain resources, global authoritative quality inspection resources, global customs channel resources, global logistics channels, global payment channels, global tax financing experience, global legal entity custody and affiliates, global consulting services, global operating system resources, global education system resources, global customer service system resources and global IT information resources, etc. With a changeable and adaptable thinking, Tiens has realised the mutual leverage and of effective conversion of global online and offline resources in the development process.

Currently, Tiens is optimising the operating mechanism of global cross-border social e-commerce platform, building internet content ecological complex, speeding up the global supply chain layout and advancing experience shop strategy.

With the concept of ‘co-existence, shared responsibility, and win-win solution,’ Tiens pushes in-depth expansion on worldwide market. It joins hands with shared-mind partners on building a global dual cycle of win-win cooperation, to realise a global alliance to create career, and jointly explore new opportunities for the integrated development of the global health industry.