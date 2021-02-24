Tiger Woods Injured In Car Crash

US golf legend, Tiger Woods, has reportedly been injured in a serious car crash.

According to multiple US local media reports, Woods suffered a one-vehicle rollover car crash near Los Angeles.

Mr Woods is in serious condition, after suffering multiple leg injuries,his agent reportedly told Golf Digest.

According to reports citing a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Official, Mr Woods’ vehicle crossed onto wrong side of road before it crashed.

The crash is said to have occurred on Tuesday morning, US time.

By Melvin Tarlue