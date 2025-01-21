Time Has Come To Elect MMDCEs – Local Govt Minister-Designate

Ahmed Ibrahim

The debate over the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) has arisen again, with the the Minister-Designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, calling for their election, stating that this is the ideal moment to implement the reform.

He, however, disagrees that it should be done on partisan basis, one of the major issues that has dominated debates over the implementation of the reform.

In his view, a non-partisan approach to the election of MMDCEs would strengthen local governance and promote equitable development in the country.

The debate over the election of MMDCEs have been going on for many years, with many seeing as a sure way to improve local governance.

Various individuals and institutions have over the years urged political parties to collaborate and educate the public on the benefits of electing MMDCEs in the country.

The major issue however, is whether the process should be partisan or non-partisan as there seems to be a sharp divide on that front.

Just last week, participants at the 76th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC) strongly recommended the election of MMDCEs along partisan political lines.

They also called for support in the election of MMDCEs and the inclusion of political parties and independent candidates in local government.

It remains to be seen whether a compromise would be reached on the format for the election of the election of MMDCEs.

Mr. Ibrahim, appearing before the Vetting Committee of Parliament today, advocated for a non-partisan approach to the election of MMDCEs, stressing that it will strengthen local governance.

“I do agree that MMDCEs must be elected. But I disagree that it must be done on a partisan basis. That is the bone of contention between the two sides of the House. We proposed that MMDCEs be elected on a non-partisan basis, while the other side advocated for a partisan approach,” he indicated.

He continued that both perspectives have been presented to the public and indicated that the outcome of the 2024 Parliamentary results reflect broad support for the non-partisan approach.

“We have 184 members in our caucus, and you have 88. It means Ghanaians overwhelmingly agree with electing MMDCEs on a non-partisan basis,” he said. “I believe that if there is any time for this reform to happen, it is now,” Mr. Ibrahim added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak