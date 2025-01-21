Omane Boamah, Muntaka, Sam George Among Mahama’s Latest Ministerial Appointments

Dr. Edward Omame Boamah

President John Dramani Mahama has announced his latest batch of ministerial appointments naming the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, as the Minister-Designate for the Interior Ministry.

The MP for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has been nominated to head the Ministry of Communications, and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the MP for Ellembelle, has been named as the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Edward Omane Boamah heads to the Ministry of Defence as the Minister-designate while Kofi Adams heads to the Sports Ministry while, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh is the minister designate for the Health Ministry, Abdul Rashid H. Pelpuo heads to the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment.

A statement by the Presidency noted that the list has been sent to the Speaker of Parliament for prior approval.

3 Regional Ministers

Also, President John Dramani Mahama has released his final list of Regional Ministers-designate.

This completes the team of 16 nominees set to drive his administration’s regional governance agenda across the country.

The nominees are Puozuing Charles Lwanga (Upper West), Joseph Addae Akwaboa (Bono) and Francis Owusu Antwi (Bono East).

Find the full list below

A Daily Guide Report