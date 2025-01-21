betPawa Awards Women’s FA Cup Winners

Photograph of Ampem Darkoa ladies in celebration of their winning Locker Room Bonus

betPawa has awarded a winning token to eight teams from the Women’s FA Cup that triumphed in their matches during the round of 16 last weekend.

Each winning team, along with three technical staff members, received a GH¢400 Locker Room Bonus (LRB). The victorious teams include Hasaacas Ladies, Rootz Sistaz FC, Faith Ladies, Northern Ladies, Sung Shining Ladies, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Jonina FC, and Fosu Royals.

This initiative follows betPawa’s announcement last November to extend its groundbreaking player appreciation programme, the Locker Room Bonus, to the Women’s FA Cup, starting from the round of 16 through to the final.

This move aims to honour the players who are the heart of the game.“It’s amazing to see our efforts rewarded. The Locker Room Bonus is more than just money; it’s recognition of our hard work and commitment,” said N-Yanyimaya Gnabekan of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

The Locker Room Bonus serves as a direct benefit to players, celebrating their victories and further rewarding exceptional performances.

Players who make the matchday squad list receive their winning bonus directly to their mobile money wallets immediately after a match win.

This initiative was introduced in Ghana in 2022 for the Ghana Premier League (GPL), and now each player and three technical staff from the winning teams will receive GH¢400 for every match they win from the round of 16—a first in the history of Ghanaian women’s football.

The teams that advanced to the round of 16 included Ampem Darkoa, Hasaacas Ladies, Jonina FC, Anlo Ladies, Rootz Sistaz FC, Sissamba Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals, Faith Ladies, Fosu Royals, Northern Ladies, FC Savanna, Ashtown Ladies, Tuutingli Unity Ladies, Blacoe Soccer Academy, Sung Shining Ladies, and Dreamz Ladies.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke