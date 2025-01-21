WHO Reacts To US Membership Withdrawal

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commented on the United States’ announcement to withdraw its membership from the organisations.

President Donald Trump after eight hours of taking the oath of office moved quickly to withdraw the U.S. membership from WHO citing a string of reasons including WHO’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure to adopt urgently needed reforms.

Mr. Trump further stated that the organisation demands unfairly onerous payments from the United States and complained that China pays less.

The WHO in response stated that the United States’ intentions to withdraw from the Organization is worrying as it plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans.

By addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing, and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board” part of the statement read.

“For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication,” it added.

W.H.O further added that the American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO. With the participation of the United States and other Member States, WHO has over the past 7 years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and wellbeing of millions of people around the globe,” the statement added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke