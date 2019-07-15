Time To Rebrand Ghana Football

Dr. Kofi Amoah

There is no better time to chart a new course for Ghana football than now.

The past few months, particularly the last few days, have seen Ghana football embroiled in a mess.

The Black Stars’ Egypt debacle ‒ exiting prematurely at the 1/ 16th stage, the first in more than a decade ‒ clearly shows how low the game we love most has sunk.



That, coupled with other internal factors, has stoked heated arguments among the football family to push for how to rescue the jettisoned game from sinking perpetually.

Most people, particularly club administrators, have called for the rebranding of GFA to Association of Ghana Football (AGF).

To them, the rebranding will, to a large extent, place the country’s football governing body on a right footing to push for a roadmap aimed at rolling out plans for elections that will choose someone to lead the country’s football.

Thereafter, a date will be fixed for congress, the highest decision-making body for the country’s game.

Interestingly, the new roadmap intercepted by this writer clearly states that the top hierarchy of the FA will have a chairman and not a president as its leader.

Any prospective candidate for any position will be subjected to an integrity test; meaning anybody who has been indicted by any previous commission of enquiry or any such indictment of other kind wouldn’t be eligible.

The Normalisation Committee (NC) members are expected to put their house in order to ensure a date is fixed for congress to allow the game’s stakeholders take over business.It is expected that the first congress of the NC will be charged with ratifying new statutes being finalised in consultation with FIFA currently.

Its ratification will pave way for elections and final handover by the NC in the month of September, according to their roadmap.

It is also believed that the failure of the Black Stars will require a new paradigm to include new grassroots approach to the way we organise and develop our football henceforth.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum