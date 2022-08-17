Tinubu’s Ghana Campaign Group Denies Akufo-Addo Story

Ayokanmi Ogunremi

A campaign group of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Accra, Ghana, has debunked a trending story that President Akufo-Addo has advised the flagbearer to step down because of old age.

In a statement, the Director General of the Ghana Chapter of the campaign group, Mr. Ayokanmi Ogunremi, noted that “the attention of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ABAT, Ghana Chapter has been drawn to the untrue news trending in Nigeria that President Akufo-Addo has asked Ahmed Tinubu to step down. The trending story is an an attempt by the enemies of Asiwaju Tinubu to mislead people.”

Ogunremi traced the diplomatic relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, and urged those engaged in the act to stop forthwith.

President Akufo-Addo as an experienced politician would not dabble in the local politics of a friendly nation such as Nigeria.

For him, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still the only candidate to beat among the presidential candidates from the other parties.”

“We at ABAT Ghana will stand strongly behind our candidate because we believe he has the capacity to redesign the future of Nigeria and ensure that the country maintain her economic leadership on the continent of Africa,” Ogunremi said.