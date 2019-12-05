TMA Hosts ‘Year Of Return’ AFROFEST 2019

A scene from the launch

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and SyPhics Studios ‒ an innovative multimedia firm which specialises in events ‒ have launched the third edition of AfroFEST at the TMA office in Tema.

AfroFest is a seven-day festival that seeks to unite with local stakeholders, celebrate and showcase the rich Ghanaian culture and put Tema and Ghana on the map of cultural excellence.

Across the Diaspora and the world at large, Ghana has been known for its vibrancy through fashion, cuisine and music. AfroFest is a display of all the beauty that Ghana has to offer and above all, a platform to unite Africans and be proud of our African roots.

The event would be organised by the TMA under the auspices of the Mayor (Metropolitan Chief Executive), Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, and managed by SyPhics Studios Limited, in collaboration with Renegades Africa and 4SYTE TV.

According to Mr. Anang-La, “This is the ‘Year of Return’ and we are happy that our brothers and sisters are returning from all over the world and are coming to Ghana. The global spotlight is on Ghana and we want to showcase our rich culture and hospitality as we always do.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SyPhics Studios, Benjamin Swanzy Kwesi, stated that AfroFest is expected “to attract over 10,000 people into Tema over the seven-day period. We would have an array of cultural performances and display.”

Some of the activities lined up for the event include durbar of chiefs, Afro-food festival, Nine Lessons & Carols, masquerade carnival, kids’ party, among others.

The event would take place on December 21 to January 1.