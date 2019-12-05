Apprise Music To Train Ghanaian Musicians

Michael Bamfo

The management of Apprise Music is working tirelessly to host a series of workshops in Accra and Kumasi in order to provide training, capacity building and sensitisation activities to upgrade the skills of Ghanaian musicians.

Themed ‘building a globally competitive career & brand in the music industry’, the workshop would take place next year, with top-notch resource persons invited to speak on the various phases of the music industry.

It would seek to discuss ways on how Ghanaian musicians can adapt to future trends on revenue generation from their music, marketing and promotion strategies, influence of modern photography in the music industry, music as an entrepreneurial skill for livelihood and many other interesting educative and interactive topics.

Other phases of the workshop to be tackled are branding and management, photography, stagecraft, personality grooming and creativity, songwriting and voice training.

Participants would walk away with Apprise Music endorsed certificate of participation, a gift pack, autographed CDs from celebrity artistes and products from sponsors.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apprise Music, Michael Bamfo, made these known in an interview with BEATWAVES at the third edition of the Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange & Showcases (ACCES) held in Accra.

Mr. Bamfo, who was one of the speakers at the ACCES workshop, said music industry has a great future, a potential that can contribute immensely toward the socio-economic development of the country.

He advised Ghanaian musicians to see their trade as a business and approach it as professionals in order to make the best out of their talent.

The CEO appealed to all the stakeholders to come together and work as a team to promote Ghanaian music and musicians on the international music market.

The conference attracted a large number of music stakeholders like artiste managers, music producers, songwriters, sound engineers, among others.

Some of the speakers at the conference were Music Time & Simfy Africa CEO Oye Akideinde (Nigeria), Boomplay Music Ghana manager Elizabeth Ntiamoah (Ghana), Believe Distribution Services label manager for world music Michèle Beltan (France), Impact Hub Accra founding partner and COO Kelechi Ofoegbu.

By George Clifford Owusu