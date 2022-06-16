Today In History, Lest We Forget

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

This day, 40 years ago witnessed the abduction, brutal and wicked murder of Mr. Justice Fred Poku Sarkodee, Mrs. Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Mr. Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, all judges of the High Court, and Major Sam Acquah, a retired army officer.

The significance of this day still inspires the Ghanaian to be bold in defence of unassailable principles of human rights, rule of law, and liberty.

The three Justices of our courts, rightly named matyrs, upheld these sacred principles despite the intense hostility from the totalitarian Military Regime of Jerry John Rawlings.

May our families who suffered this traumatic experience continue to find solace and comfort in the Most High God. May the Almighty God also bless the selfless efforts of the many venerable members

of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) who in those heady days risked their lives and saw to it that this infamous day was marked every year.

To those who made tremendous effort for a semblance of justice to be served on the bereaved families, particularly the courageous members of the Special Investigations Board (SIB), chaired by the late former Chief Justice Azu Crabbe, the 23rd Chief Justice George Kingsley Acquah who ensured these slain judges were immortalised as Matyrs of the Rule of Law at the forecourt of the Supreme Court of Ghana, and President J.A. Kufuor who initiated the healing process by instituting the National Reconciliation Committee, the bereaved families are eternally grateful.

Finally, to the Judicial Service for eventually summoning the inner strength to join the GBA in the annual commemoration of their slain colleagues. To all peace-loving Ghanaians who expressed shock and horror at the heinous crime, we celebrate this 40th anniversary in the hope that NEVER AGAIN shall this horrific event happen in our motherland.

God bless our homeland Ghana and continue to make her great and strong.