Togbe Afede Invited Kennedy To Embarrass Him

It is becoming clear that Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was invited to grace this year’s Asogli Yam Festival to be disgraced and embarrassed.

A section of Ghanaians have been asking questions following the widespread rumours during the week that Mr Agyapong had seen his gift rejected by Togbe Afede leaving a lot of questions on the minds of people on social media.

Many were astonished to hear that his gift to the Asogli State had been rejected considering the cordial nature of Togbe Afede XVI, the Agbogbomefia, having extended open invitation to the law maker.

The most question which answer was attempt by people, especially social media followers who seek to ascertain as whether Mr. Agyapong, one of the aspiring flagbearers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was invited to the ceremony.

Some thought Kennedy Agyapong went to the Yam festival because of his dream to become President.

Per reports, Kennedy Agyapong had been turned down because of certain utterances he is alleged to have been made in past.

He was accused of saying that negative things and unkind words on Togbe Afede.

However, a letter has popped up showing that Mr. Agyapong was officially invited to the Yam Festival by the Asogli state headef by Togbe Afede.

In a letter sighted by DGN Online, dated July 25, 2022 revealed how the Planning Committee extended invitation to the Board Chairman of Ghana Gas to join in this year’s celebration.

They went further to beg the lawmaker by acknowledgeling that albeit Kennedy Agyapong’s busy schedule but should make time to join the celebration which was themed “Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development and Prosperity”.

This left many people shocked on the same day of the festival when news broke that gifts brought by Kennedy Agyapong were rejected by Togbe Afede.

Additionally, Togbe Afede according to report, refused to meet Kennedy Agyapong and was blocked by subchiefs who claimed he always disrespects their chief in the media.

This have left many people wondering as to whether the traditional ruler deliberately invited the lawmaker to disgrace him in public.

Find copy of the invitation letter below

By Vincent Kubi