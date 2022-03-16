Toke Makinwa Furious Over Kim Kardashian Comparison

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has warned she won’t take nonsense comments from social media users lightly.

This was after a Twitter user mocked her achievements in media by comparing her to American reality star, Kim Kardashian.

According to Dailypost Nigeria, the user on Tuesday wrote, “Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star. And she’s a global brand, socialite, model, and businesswoman. Please tell me what Toke does?”

But the post didn’t sit well with Makinwa who lashed out, describing the comment as belittling.

“I am sick of the disrespect, let me help you small.

I’m a radio presenter, a television presenter, I have a pan African talk show, the biggest talk show on Tv with an African audience, Actor, Author, Vlogger, entrepreneur, and the list is endless. Nigerians should stop disrespecting me.

“I’m literally on my lane and you lane ass sorry excuse called ‘Men’ who don’t have shit to offer but your Twitter fingers constantly belittle my achievements for conversations. If it’s easy, do it.

Sometimes I gotta drop my crown and set you straight. Google is your friend.”

Toke warned that she would not ignore those comments targeted at disrespecting her anymore because she built her brand from the ground.

“Nobody should tell me to ignore cos ignoring these shitheads is what makes them run wild with imaginary stories. I’ve built my brand from the ground up and will not tolerate any disrespect from anyone,” she tweeted.