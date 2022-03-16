High Court To Rule On Barker-Vormawor’s Bail Application Today

A Tema High Court is expected today Wednesday, March 16, 2022 to pass ruling on a bail application filed by the leader of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

Barker-Vormawor was arrested on February 11, 2022, over claims that he had threatened to cause a coup if government went ahead to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy commonly known as the E-levy.

He has been charged with treason felony and remanded by the Ashaiman District Court.

In his his application for bail before a Tema High Court, the social media activist has denied the claims and said he is ready to take to trial.

He further challenged the police, saying a charge of treason felony against him cannot be sustained by the evidence available hence he is ready to face trial.

However, the Attorney-General in an affidavit in opposition to the bail, insisted that evidence uncovered so far corroborates a charge of treason felony against the activist.

At the bail application hearing last Monday March 14, 2022, the presiding judge, Justice Daniel Mensah deffered the ruling to today in order to give him ample time to prepare for the ruling after both parties argued on the matter.

By Vincent Kubi