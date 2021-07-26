Tokyo 2020: Brazil Hold Cote d’Ivoire… As Savanier Breaks South Africa Hearts

Brazil’s Matheus Cunha (R) is fouled by Ivory Coast’s Eboue Kouassi during the game

Playing with 10 men for most of the game, Brazil held Cote d’Ivoire to a 0-0 draw yesterday in the group stage of the men’s Olympic football tournament.

Brazil are the defending Olympic champion after winning on home soil at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. But the Brazilians were at a disadvantage early when Douglas Luiz, who plays for Aston Villa, was sent off in the 13th minute.

Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Eboue Kouassi was sent off in the 79th. Both Luiz and Kouassi won’t be able to play in their teams’ final group matches.

The Brazilians won their Group D opener over Germany 4-2.

Teji Savanier scored the match-winning goal in stoppage time and Andre-Pierre Gignac added three more to give France a 4-3 victory over South Africa yesterday in the group stage of the men’s Olympic football tournament.