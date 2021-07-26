Go All Out For Ghana … NSA Boss Tells Athletes

Peter Twumasi

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Peter Twumasi, has described the hosting of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as a victory for the world, athletes and Ghana to conquer the Coronavirus.

Motivating Team Ghana ahead of the opening ceremony at the Games Village, when he led government’s delegation to visit the athletes and officials, he praised the federations’ heads and athletes for their sacrifice and qualification.

He urged the athletes to go all out to grab some of the many medals at stake and make history, as they are the chosen ones among the 30 million Ghanaians.

According to the Director General, whenever sports people shine, it gives the country energy and people do not get sick, as many diseases get cured.

The Director General of National Sports Authority, who was accompanied by other dignitaries, commended the athletes and officials for demonstrating good behaviour throughout their stay in Japan, and specifically acknowledged the support of the country’s ambassador to Japan, Frank Okyere, to the contingent since their arrival in Japan. He extended greetings of the Sector Minister, Mustapha Yussif, to the team and assured them of his coming to Tokyo to support them, and all their budgetary allocations would be met.

Present were the Chef de Mission, Mike Aggrey and Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mohammed Sahnoon.

The colourful opening ceremony was attended by a limited number of participants due to restrictions imposed by IOC to manage COVID-19 in the country during the games.

Fans have been banned from coming to Tokyo for the Games, and Japanese will not be at the stadium as well.

Team Ghana was impressive at the opening ceremony with flag bearer, Nadia Eke stealing the show with her dancing steps.

205 nations (+ EOR team) are participating in the 2020 Olympic Games.

11,326 athletes are competing in 339 events covering 33 sports (50 disciplines)

From The Sports Desk