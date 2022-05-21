Tolon SHS Temporarily Closed down over Fire Outbreak

Tolon Senior High School in the Northern region has been temporarily closed down by the school authorities over the burning of the girls’ dormitory.

The girls’ dormitory was gutted by fire on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The fire outbreak burnt the top floor of the girls’ dormitory.

The fire destroyed school uniforms, chop boxes, mattresses, and books among other learning materials belonging to the students.

The Headmaster of the Tolon Senior High School, Armed Yussif, told journalists that the decision to close down the school was taken in consultation with the district and regional directors of the Ghana Education Service.

According to him, the dormitory that accommodates the girls has been completely burnt and so they needed about a week’s break to make arrangements to prepare a place to accommodate the students.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Fire Service, ADOII Hudu Baba has indicated that preliminary investigations revealed that there was an electric heater plugged in one of the dormitories which they suspect could have caused the fire.

“There was an electric heater that was connected to a plug and in a cup of which the cup melted and so this is an indication that maybe a student was heating something and left it in the dormitory but we are still investigating to come up with the cause of the fire.”

ADOII Baba urged various Senior High Schools authorities to desist from putting in plugs at various dormitories in their schools except for bulb switches and fans.

“Anything like plugs should not be allowed to be put in the dormitories to be used to plug heaters, cookers, or anything to prevent any fire outbreak.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tolon