Tony Blair Visits Bawumia

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday February 3, 2022.

The meeting also discussed challenging global issues including the devastating Covid-19 pandemic as well as digitization.

Touching on covid-19, the former UK leader and Ghana’s Vice President spoke on the devastating effect of the pandemic on global economic situation and how countries around the world are putting in place measures to ameliorate the impact.

On digitization, the two shared ideas on the role digitalization can play in Ghana and Africa as a whole to accelerate economic recovery and transformation.

Mr Blair who happens to be a good friend of the Vice President’s, served as UK Prime Minister from 2007 to 2017.

He is currently the Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit organisation he set up to help countries to address some of the most difficult challenges in the world.

By Vincent Kubi