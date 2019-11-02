Top Cop Picked Over Coup

A top police officer has been picked by a joint team of National Security and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) operatives over his alleged involvement in plans to destabilise the country and overthrow the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Although the name of the officer is yet to be made public, multiple new sources said the affected officer could be a Commissioner of Police (COP).

The reports suggest that the COP has allegedly been in close contact with the alleged coup plotters who are currently before a court charged with treason.

According to reports, the senior police officer was designated by the ‘conspirators’ as the one to read out a broadcast to the nation after they have taken over the government.

His alleged involvement in the plans to take over the powers of the state, the reports say, was unravelled through a forensic examination of the phones and other communication gadgets belonging to the leader of the alleged coup conspirators, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, who is the Proprietor of the Citadel Hospital at Alajo.

It is understood that the COP is not being treated as a suspect yet but has been invited to assist in the investigations based on the ‘intercepted’ message exchanges.

Treason

Nine persons have been arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Presidency and destabilize the country and subsequently charged with treason felony.

The nine who are made up of three civilians and six military officers are being accused of planning to usurp the executive powers of the state.

Subsequent to their plans, they are alleged to have hired the services of a local gun manufacturer to produce explosives, guns and ammunition with which they intended to carry out their plans.

The accused persons are alleged to be members of a non-governmental organisation – Take Action Ghana (TAG) – formed by Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, a medical doctor, and proprietor of Citadel Hospital at Alajo, Accra.

A civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces, Gershon Akpa, who is a weapons mechanic, is alleged to have agreed to sell two guns to the ‘coup doctor’ at a cost of GH¢7,000. He took GH¢2,000 part payment but returned the money later because he could not supply the guns.

Suspects

The civilians who have been accused are Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, a doctor and the alleged mastermind behind the coup plot; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor, a local weapon manufacturer (blacksmith) from Alavanyo, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, aka BB or ADC.

The military officers caught in the alleged coup plot include a senior officer, Col. Samuel Kojo Gameli, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewu, Lance Corporal Seidu Abubakar, WO II Esther Saan, aka Mama Gee, of the Military Academy and Training Schools (MATS) and a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Force, Gershon Akpa.

Charges

The nine accused persons are facing a total of four different charges. The military officers are each facing a count of conspiracy to commit crime namely treason felony.

Dr. Mac-Palm and his three civilian accomplices are also each facing a count of conspiracy to commit crime namely treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime namely possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse, as well as possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful authority.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak