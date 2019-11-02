I Was Hired To Smoke Wee At Obofour Miracle Service

Chris Asante Mensah aka Abruku Abruka and Francis Antwi aka Rev. Obofour. INSET: Razak Lomotey

The man who was made to smoke marijuana, aka Wee, live on television by Francis Antwi popularly called Reverend Obofour, has claimed that he was hired to do it for cash and other stuff.

The smoking of the banned narcotic substance by Razak Lomotey, who claims to be 41 years old and also an ex-convict, has landed Rev. Obofour, Founder and Leader of Anointed Chapel International, in trouble after the police invited him for questioning.

According to Razak, the whole ‘Wee Miracle’ was planned between himself, Rev. Obofour and another pastor, Chris Asante, popularly called Abruku Abruka, Founder of Crown of Glory Assembly.

Razak made the claim on a television channel handled by a fetish priestess called Agradaa who is known to be on ‘warpath’ with Rev. Obofour in particular.

The supposed ex-convict claimed on television that before he was called out at Abruku’s church, the three of them had met to plan how to ‘execute’ the ‘Wee Miracle’ agenda.

“Abruku was the one who gave me the Wee and said Rev. Obofour would point me out from the crowd. He asked me to sit on one side so that he would call me out. He told me whatever Rev. Obofour would instruct me to do I should follow it,” he said.

“I raised my hand when Rev. Obofour asked the congregation if someone has Wee in his pocket,” he claimed, adding “I went forward and he started making those false prophecies.”

“Before I agreed to help them to do their trick, Abruku and Rev. Obofour promised that they would look after me. They said they would do some shopping for me and give me money as well. They gave me a lot of promises but they have not fulfilled a single one,” he claimed.

“He left me in the hands of Abruku to look after me and said he would leave something for me on Tuesday but I didn’t get anything.They promised that if I am able to bring the Wee to the church service they would do shopping for me and give me some cash,” he added.

Continuing, Razak said, “There were policemen around but because of Rev. Obofour’s assurances I did not fear any arrest. They had hired me to do the trick for them so I knew they would protect me from any arrest. When I was called before the congregation, I did not know they would ask me to smoke the Wee.”

He even claimed he had not smoked Wee in his life but was able to do it before the cameras like a chain-smoker would do.

He said, “Since that episode on television, people I have not heard from for a long time have started calling me,” adding “people come to me thinking I got some money from what I did at that church.They used to call me 16 but since then people have started calling me Obofour Ba.”

Police Arrest

Last Wednesday, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command arrested Rev. Obofour and granted him bail.

The arrest followed a directive from the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, after a video, which has gone viral, captured the ‘Man of God’ directing the church member to smoke the narcotic substance openly in church.

Spiritual Realm

Rev. Obofour was quoted by the police as saying in his caution statement that “while in the spiritual realm, the Holy Spirit directed him to deliver a congregant who was in the habit of smoking Wee.”

He stated that he only got to know that he had delivered somebody after the church service and as such it was a spiritual direction.