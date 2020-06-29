Top Nigerian Judge Dies In Abuja Isolation Centre

The Chief Judge of Nigeria’s Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah, has died from Coronavirus complications.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the top judge died in an isolation centre in Abuja.

DGN Online understands that Judge Ajana passed away barely two weeks after an aide to Yahaya Bello, the state governor died in another Abuja hospital.

Reports say the deaths occurred after the Kogi State Government announced that there was no single case of coronavirus in the state even though the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) previously announced three cases in the state.

By Melvin Tarlue