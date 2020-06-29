Nigeria Records 490 New Covid-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 490 new cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known late on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Total confirmed cases in Nigeria as of June 28 were 24,567, the Centre says.

Deaths linked to the virus have risen to 565 in Nigeria, says NCDC, with 9,007 persons discharged.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-118

Delta-84

Ebonyi-68

FCT-56

Plateau-39

Edo-29

Katsina-21

Imo-13

Ondo-12

Adamawa-11

Osun-8

Ogun-8

Rivers-6

Kano-5

Enugu-3

Bauchi-3

Akwa Ibom-3

Kogi-1

Oyo-1

Bayelsa-1

By Melvin Tarlue