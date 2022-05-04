Top Stars Parade For 2022 VGMAs

Wendy Shay

The Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will this Friday and Saturday come alive with performances from some of the best Ghanaian acts at this year’s edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The event is being organised by Charterhouse Productions to reward creativity in the music industry, as well as reward some music stakeholders for their contribution to the growth of the industry.

The event is expected to attract a number of important personalities including politicians, celebrities, and stakeholders in the creative industry, as well as music fans.

The organisers say the event, which is determined to give Ghanaians the best entertainment the world could offer, would be a memorable one, with a show that is planned to recap the best of the nation’s musical history over the last decade.

They revealed that they had put in a lot of work to make the ceremony a success, because they believed Ghanaians and music fans around the world were expecting the best.

The much hyped event will witness amazing performances from some selected top stars such as KiDi, Black Sherif, Mr. Drew, Cina Soul, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Akwaboah, Kelvynboy, S3fa, Gyakie, Camidoh, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Amerado and a host of others.

All the artistes, the organisers said, are expected to put up a wonderful performance to satisfy music fans who will be watching the show from their various homes.

In all, 33 categories will be awarded based on votes from the scheme board, academy, and the general public during the awards ceremony.

Friday will see 14 award presentations, these will mainly be technical categories, whilst Saturday will see 19 other prestigious trophies handed to deserving winners.

Over the years, the awards scheme has encouraged several Ghanaian musicians to come out with more quality music to promote Ghana on the world music market. This year’s awards ceremony is produced by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, Dstv, Twitter, MTV Base, media partners, and sponsored by Vodafone.

BY George Clifford Owusu