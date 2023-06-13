Torkornoo Is New CJ

President Akufo-Addo presenting an Instrument of Appointment to Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo. Picture by Gifty Ama Lawson

Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Sackey Torkornoo has taken over as the new Chief Justice of the Republic.

It follows her approval by Parliament and subsequent swearing-in by President Akufo-Addo yesterday.

Justice Torkornoo, 60, succeeds Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah who retired last May.

She thus becomes the 15th person to occupy the position as Chief Justice, the eight under the Fourth Republic and the third female after Justices Georgina Theodora Woode and Justice Sophia Akuffo.

At a short but colourful ceremony at the Jubilee House yesterday, President Akufo-Addo administered the Oaths of Allegiance and Secrecy and the Judicial Oath to Justice Torkornoo and congratulated her on her new role.

For him, the choice of Justice Torkornoo was not a difficult one to make in view of her level of qualification and the number of years served with distinction and considerable experience on the bench of the superior court of adjudicature.

He was confident Justice Torkornoo would be an effective leader of the judiciary and, therefore, urged her to guard jealously its independence, bring honour to the judiciary and the country, and be a worthy successor to her predecessor.

“I am expectant that her tenure as Chief Justice will also be marked by order, fairness, diligence, deep-seated respect for the rule of law and continuation of the modernisation of judicial functions and the expansion of infrastructure,” he said.

The President however had cause to remind the new Chief Justice that it was essential for the development of Ghana, that the judiciary commanded the respect of the population through the quality of justice delivery and the comportment and conduct of its judges.

He said it was crucial that “we have judges who are morally upright with intellectual integrity and a fuller understanding of the law.”

That, he said, was because “the Judiciary has the heavy burden of being the bulwark for the defence of the liberties and rights of the people… a burden best executed when it enjoys their unalloyed respect,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo therefore wished Justice Torkornoo well in her new endeavour and urged the entire judicial system to lend her the needed support.

“I urge your continued solidarity and cooperation with the new Chief Justice to promote the rule of law…that will be in line with the finest traditions of the Bench and the Bar and would help enhance the welfare of the people of Ghana,” he said.

He took the opportunity to commend former Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah, for expanding the frontiers of Judicial Independence as well as leading the biggest expansion of court infrastructure across the country whilst expressing appreciation to Justices Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse and Paul Baffoe-Bonnie for holding the fort during the period of retirement of Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah, and thanked Parliament for the expeditious and thorough way it vetted and approved the appointment of Justice Torkornoo for the high office.

On her part, Justice Torkornoo thanked the President for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to defend the integrity of the constitution and to perform her duties without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

She promised to ensure that judges are accountable for their stewardship pursuant to the constitution and the rules of the court.

Chief Justice Torkornoo appealed for an increase in the budget of the judiciary to enhance and fast-track the implementation of the digitisation of courts processes as well as the continuous expansion of court infrastructure.

She gave the assurance that she would work to address the challenges in the judicial system, as well as the issues that confront legal education in the country.

She has been a member of the judiciary for the past 19 years and a Supreme Court judge for the last four years.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent