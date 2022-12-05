Tornado Trolls Afia Over Warrant Of Arrest

Nana Tornado

Nana Tornado, who is a known rival of showbiz personality Afia Schwarzenegger, has been trolling her since reports of her alleged warrant of arrest went viral.

A Tema High Court had last week sentenced Afia to a ten-day jail sentence for contempt over comments she and Mr Logic passed on a lawsuit that Chairman Wontumi filed against her.

Tornado seems to be happy about what is happening to his one-time friend.

In an Instagram post, he shared a screenshot of a chat someone had sent him with a link to Afia’s arrest in the chat.

“WHERE IS ASIBOLANGA,” he wrote in the caption.

Also in a video he shared on Instagram, he praised Chairman Wontumi for taking action.

“Today is the happiest day of my life. If they say ‘Happiest Day’, I Tornado, if they ask me when is the happiest day of my life, I will say today is (sic),” he said.

“Ghanaians do you remember in some time past, Afia Schwarzenegger sat on United Showbiz to defame Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Minister? Chairman Wontumi. Chairman, if you say can, you still will find a way to deliver. Chairman wherever you are, I salute you, Sir (sic),” he added.