Tottenham Coach Wants Kane Stay

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur head coach, Ange Postecoglou, has said he wants Harry Kane to stay at the club, but admitted he has not received “any assurances” about the player’s future amid reports of interest from Bayern Munich in the England captain.

Sources have told ESPN that Kane, who is entering the final year of his Tottenham contract, has been told that he is unavailable for transfer this summer and there are no plans by the club to offload their all-time record scorer.

Postecoglou, who was speaking in his first news conference since being appointed as manager of the north London club, said, “I don’t think it’s my role to sit there and treat people in a manner because of their circumstances. I treat everyone the same.

“Harry is already an important figure in the history of this football club. He’s one of the premier players in the world. I want him here and I want to make this club successful. I’m certain he wants that as well.”

Kane is expected back at the club for preseason training on Wednesday and Postecoglou said he is keen to speak to the forward.

“It’s not going to be a conversation where we come out with some kind of understanding,” Postecoglou said.

“I just want to introduce myself and I want to know what he wants to happen to make this football club successful then we’ll go out there on the training ground and make it happen.

“I haven’t had any assurances and I wouldn’t expect any. With these types of situations you’re never dealing with certainties. I can only go with what I know right now. Harry is part of the squad and looking forward to being back and part of the players.”

Postecoglou was named as the new Spurs head coach in June after leaving Celtic where he won the Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup in 2022-2023.