Tottenham Fans Mad At New Away Kit

Tottenham’s multicoloured away shirt for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign

Tottenham fans have not taken too kindly to their team’s new away shirt, which was officially launched yesterday.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, kit makers Nike have decked Spurs out in a rather garish multi-coloured offering, which contains a swirl of colours on a black base.

The team will wear the shirt on their outings away from north London, in new manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season at the club.

Yet many fans have been left angered by the design, and have wasted little time in making their opinions known online.

One supporter wrote on Twitter: “Who at Tottenham actually signed off that kit?! Surely no one with working eyes is going to buy that?!”

Another added: “So it wasn’t a joke. Worst ever kit, possibly in all of football ever.”

Rival fans of fellow north London club Arsenal also took the opportunity to poke fun, suggesting the new kit of their foes looks like it has been dragged through an oil slick.

As the digs poured in, even Specsavers got in on the action. The glasses provider responded to Spurs via their official account, adding their well known slogan ‘should’ve [gone to Specsavers]’ when the Premier League club had asked fans to response in one word.

As Tottenham continued to promote the new shirt online, some supporters did come around to the extravagant design. Or, at least, considered the thought process behind it.

Another fan commented: “Clever marketing, purists get plain traditional home kit and kids, global fans get something different and exciting. I bet they get more shirt sales than they have for years. Something for everyone and certainly a talking point.”