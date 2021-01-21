Tracy & Menaye Partner To Tackle Period Poverty In Ghana

Menaye and Tracy presenting items to a school girl

Brave and Sincerëly Ghana Limited led by Tracy Owusu Addo and Menaye Donkor Muntari respectively have partnered for a number of human interest initiatives this year.

With Tracy Owusu Addo and Menaye Donkor Muntari as Executive Leads of this long-term collaboration between Brave and Sincerëly, both parties are convinced their combined strength will endear to the project a unique opportunity to achieve the desired results.

Starting off the initiatives is the ‘End Period Poverty’ drive as well as a roundtable talk with girls to better understand their needs in regards to their menstrual needs and menstrual hygiene, and sexual reproductive health.

The End Period Poverty project seeks to provide free sanitary pads as well as promote menstrual hygiene among young girls in Ghana, especially those from underprivileged communities which are to be the core objective of both parties.

To end this, Sincerëly Ghana Limited under the auspices of Menaye Donkor Muntari has already provided 1,000 sanitary pads for the commencement of the project, with more to come later through the ‘Adopt a sister’ campaign where proceeds from Sincerëly Ghana Limited will cater for the menstrual needs of the underprivileged in society.

The overall objective of the End Period Poverty initiative, officials say, is aimed at bringing to the fore the challenges most young girls face in dealing with the dynamics of their menstrual cycles.

Hailed as brilliant, it addresses the 2030 Agenda for UNDP SDGs Goal Six and runs parallel to Scotland and New Zealand, the first two countries ensuring the fight against period poverty head-on.

Both organisations are convinced the initiatives will encourage young Ghanaian women to aspire, empower and help grow one another and also learn skills that will go a long way to boost their careers.

Founded by Tracy Owusu Addo, Brave on the other hand seeks to be a hub for young Ghanaian women within the 17-25 demographic and in senior high school and university.

Brave is all about offering an opportunity that enables them to set higher standards for themselves, with a strong belief in fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams and career aspirations.

Other Brave programmes lined up for the year include masterclass, the launch of a monthly magazine, campus tours, and an annual summit.