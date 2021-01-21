Suspected Arsonist Arrested At New Town

The police have apprehended a woman they suspect is behind the setting ablaze of a boutique in Accra New Town.

The suspect, identified as Ramatu Sard, according to the police, was allegedly captured on a closed- circuit television (CCTV) in the area.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, when contacted, said the incident occurred on Sunday January 17, 2021 around 8:10am.

She said the complainant in charge of the case, (named withheld) and other residents of the area arrested and brought the suspect to the Regional Police Command with a report that around 3:00am same day, the suspect set ablaze a boutique belonging to the complainant.

She continued that police proceeded to the crime scene near Timber Market and found the shop, which is located on a one storey building, burnt.

“The interior of the whole boutique with clothing, footwear, bags, jewelries, etc was burnt,” she said.

DSP Tenge said in the course of investigations police intercepted a CCTV which captured the suspect spraying some liquid substance in front of the shop.

“She is currently in our custody assisting us with our investigations,” she added.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey